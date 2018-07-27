home/

Cannes 2018: Huma Qureshi debuts on The French Riviera with her bold choices

Photo | July 27, 2018 03:02 PM IST | Prajakta Ajgaonkar
Metal mania hits Cannes big time!
Metal mania hits Cannes big time!

A picture of grace, Huma pulls off the nine-yard quite well.
A picture of grace, Huma pulls off the nine-yard quite well.

An unsafe choice for a Cannes look, Huma chose this candy-striped gown by Mother of Pearl.
An unsafe choice for a Cannes look, Huma chose this candy-striped gown by Mother of Pearl.

Going eternally risque with this silver-grey silk robe that she wore over a thigh-high slit maxi.
Going eternally risque with this silver-grey silk robe that she wore over a thigh-high slit maxi.

She owns an old-world charm, with this silvery suit with a long-flowing cape!
She owns an old-world charm, with this silvery suit with a long-flowing cape!

