Cannes 2018: Kangana Ranaut goes risqué and edgy with her sartorial choices

Photo | July 27, 2018 02:55 PM IST | Prajakta Ajgaonkar
Kangana carried off this scarlet buttoned down leather dress from Nanushka quite well!
1/5

She has her sheer game on with his pretty gown!
2/5

Only she could have pulled off this risque suit with a bikini top inside by Tussardi!
3/5

You just can't go wrong with a saree and Kangana aces her black saree look with great elan!
4/5

Disco-ready with her jazzy catsuit, Kangana strikes the Queen pose here.
5/5

