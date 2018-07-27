Home
Cannes 2018: Kangana Ranaut goes risqué and edgy with her sartorial choices
July 27, 2018 02:55 PM IST
Prajakta Ajgaonkar
1
/5
Kangana carried off this scarlet buttoned down leather dress from Nanushka quite well!
2
/5
She has her sheer game on with his pretty gown!
3
/5
Only she could have pulled off this risque suit with a bikini top inside by Tussardi!
4
/5
You just can't go wrong with a saree and Kangana aces her black saree look with great elan!
5
/5
Disco-ready with her jazzy catsuit, Kangana strikes the Queen pose here.
Photos
July 27, 2018 06:01 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan closes India Couture Week 2018 on a GLITTERY note!
July 27, 2018 04:39 PM IST
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Ekta Kapoor, Divyanka Tripathi and others glam up the success bash of the serial
July 27, 2018 04:15 PM IST
The Kapoors enjoys a family get-together at Anil Kapoor residence
July 27, 2018 04:06 PM IST
IIFA 2018: Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Kriti Sanon slay at the green carpet
July 27, 2018 03:45 PM IST
Cannes 2018: Deepika Padukone's style file was like a colour palette at The French Riviera
July 27, 2018 03:18 PM IST
Sonam K Ahuja's fashion choices at Cannes 2018 will make you green with envy!
July 27, 2018 03:14 PM IST
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again stuns with her gorgeous avatars at Cannes 2018
July 27, 2018 03:02 PM IST
Cannes 2018: Huma Qureshi debuts on The French Riviera with her bold choices
July 27, 2018 03:02 PM IST
Varun Dhawan with gf Natasha Dalal, Kriti, Sidharth, Sonakshi and others attend a bash in the city!
July 26, 2018 10:34 PM IST
Stree: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao were at their goofy best at the trailer launch
July 26, 2018 10:26 PM IST
Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3: Maanayata Dutt, Chitrangda Singh and others grace the special screening
July 26, 2018 05:21 PM IST
PICS: Shah Rukh Khan leaves for Dubai in style
July 26, 2018 02:58 PM IST
Ranveer Singh’s exuberance makes up for Arjun Kapoor’s somber mood at the airport
July 26, 2018 02:41 PM IST
India Couture Week 2018: Aditi Rao Hydari is a mellow goddess as she walks the ramp for Tarun Tahiliani
July 26, 2018 12:58 PM IST
PICS: Kangana Ranaut looks ravishing in a Victorian-inspired lehenga at India Couture Week 2018
July 25, 2018 08:45 PM IST
Tiger Shroff seen outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office, is a movie on the cards?
July 25, 2018 07:13 PM IST
An elated Janhvi Kapoor can’t stop smiling post the success of Dhadak
July 25, 2018 07:03 PM IST
Sonakshi Sinha, Diana Penty, Ali Fazal up their style quotient at Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi trailer launch
July 25, 2018 02:30 PM IST
Aamir Khan's son Azad shows off his football skills in the Mumbai rains
July 25, 2018 02:28 PM IST
PICS: Sonam Kapoor's latest airport look is disappointing!
July 25, 2018 01:16 PM IST
Taimur Ali Khan: Who needs an excuse to look at these pictures
July 24, 2018 04:42 PM IST
PICS: Lovebirds Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are back to the Bay!
July 23, 2018 10:23 PM IST
Tanushree Dutta returns to India after two years and she has changed a LOT - view pics