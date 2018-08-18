home/

Catch all the INSIDE FUN from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Roka ceremony

Photo | August 18, 2018 05:28 PM IST | Prajakta Ajgaonkar
Another cute picture of the gorgeous couple with a friend.
1/7

Another cute picture of the gorgeous couple with a friend.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas sealed their bond of love with an official roka ceremony on Saturday morning.
2/7

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas sealed their bond of love with an official roka ceremony on Saturday morning.

The ceremony was held at Priyanka's house and we got our hands on a couple of inside pictures.
3/7

The ceremony was held at Priyanka's house and we got our hands on a couple of inside pictures.

The decorations, with the customised NP initials, and the lovely couple were clearly the highlight of the event.
4/7

The decorations, with the customised NP initials, and the lovely couple were clearly the highlight of the event.

Dressed in a lemon yellow sharara, Priyanka looked beautiful. Nick chose an off-white sherwani. They strike a pose with a friend here.
5/7

Dressed in a lemon yellow sharara, Priyanka looked beautiful. Nick chose an off-white sherwani. They strike a pose with a friend here.

Anusha Dandekar joins Priyanka for an adorable picture with some friends.
6/7

Anusha Dandekar joins Priyanka for an adorable picture with some friends.

A picture of the ceremony along with many other guests and, of course, cousin Parineeti Chopra.
7/7

A picture of the ceremony along with many other guests and, of course, cousin Parineeti Chopra.

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All

Recommended Photos