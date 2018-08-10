home/

Cousins Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu have a tea party of their own

Photo | August 09, 2018 09:57 PM IST | Murtuza Iqbal
Taimur Ali Khan was spotted today in suburban Mumbai and as usual the prince of Pataudi was all set to pose for the shutterbugs.
1/7

Taimur Ali Khan was spotted today in suburban Mumbai and as usual the prince of Pataudi was all set to pose for the shutterbugs.

Dressed in blue t-shirt and denim Taimur, was accompanied by his nanny.
2/7

Dressed in blue t-shirt and denim Taimur, was accompanied by his nanny.

Taimur has become quite camera-friendly and is always seen smiling at the paparazzi and today was not an exception.
3/7

Taimur has become quite camera-friendly and is always seen smiling at the paparazzi and today was not an exception.

He looked in a naughty mood and was also seen digging his nose. But, his smile just stole our hearts.
4/7

He looked in a naughty mood and was also seen digging his nose. But, his smile just stole our hearts.

Taimur was joined by his paternal aunt Soha Ali Khan and cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Well, Inaaya looked quite astonished on seeing the paparazzi.
5/7

Taimur was joined by his paternal aunt Soha Ali Khan and cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Well, Inaaya looked quite astonished on seeing the paparazzi.

But just like Taimur our hearts melt as soon as we see Inaaya as she too looks super cute. Just look at those chubby cheeks.
6/7

But just like Taimur our hearts melt as soon as we see Inaaya as she too looks super cute. Just look at those chubby cheeks.

We must say that both the cousins are painting the town with their cuteness.
7/7

We must say that both the cousins are painting the town with their cuteness.

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All

Recommended Photos