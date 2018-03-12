home/

Cuteness king Taimur Ali Khan and Kareena is back in Mumbai

Photo | March 01, 2018 08:20 PM IST | Debanu Das
Cuteness king Taimur Ali Khan and Kareena is back in Mumbai
1/6

Cuteness king Taimur Ali Khan and Kareena is back in Mumbai
2/6

Cuteness king Taimur Ali Khan and Kareena is back in Mumbai
3/6

Cuteness king Taimur Ali Khan and Kareena is back in Mumbai
4/6

Cuteness king Taimur Ali Khan and Kareena is back in Mumbai
5/6

Cuteness king Taimur Ali Khan and Kareena is back in Mumbai
6/6

trending Now

Watch live tv

View All

Recommended Photos