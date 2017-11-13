home/

Deepika looks flawless in her sporty outfit as she travels back to the city

Photo | November 10, 2017 08:55 PM IST | in.com staff
Deepika Padukone is all ready for the release of her upcoming film, Padmavati. Before to the release of the film, Deepika visited Tirumala to seek blessings of Lord Venkateswara along with director Farah Khan. Now, the actor has returned back to the city.
The actress looked stunning as she flaunted her sporty look. Overall, she kept it casual as she returned to the city
Padmavati has been in news since a long time as the Rajput Karni Sena and some political leaders are against the film's release as they believe it distorts the historical facts and has love scene between Rani Padmini and Khilji.
Padmavati, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, tells the story of Queen Padmini of Chittoor in Rajasthan and stars Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.
Earlier this week, a BJP parliamentarian from Madhya Pradesh warned of possible violence if the film is not blocked. But Supreme Court clarified that the film will not be banned stating that it's up to the country's censor board to decide how the film should be released.
