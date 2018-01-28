home/

Deepika Padukone devours Rajasthani thali to celebrate the success of Padmaavat

Photo | January 28, 2018 01:48 PM IST | in.com staff
Deepika Padukone devours Rajasthani thali to celebrate the success of Padmaavat
1/9

Deepika Padukone devours Rajasthani thali to celebrate the success of Padmaavat
2/9

Deepika Padukone devours Rajasthani thali to celebrate the success of Padmaavat
3/9

Deepika Padukone devours Rajasthani thali to celebrate the success of Padmaavat
4/9

Deepika Padukone devours Rajasthani thali to celebrate the success of Padmaavat
5/9

Deepika Padukone devours Rajasthani thali to celebrate the success of Padmaavat
6/9

Deepika Padukone devours Rajasthani thali to celebrate the success of Padmaavat
7/9

Deepika Padukone devours Rajasthani thali to celebrate the success of Padmaavat
8/9

Deepika Padukone devours Rajasthani thali to celebrate the success of Padmaavat
9/9

trending Now

Watch live tv

View All

Recommended Photos