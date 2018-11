1/6

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made us wait for 24 whole hours for their wedding pictures! Now that we have our hands on them, we take a closer look at what the bride wore and how it compares to other recent brides from tinsel town. Here’s Deepika’s Anand Karaj or Sindhi ceremony where she picked a red lehenga with Zardousi work by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Her jewelry included a heavy stone-work Tikli, traditional red chura and a nath. Don't miss out the dupatta that has written 'Sada Saubhagyavati Bhava' through its borderline.