Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: Our outfit ideas for the groom to be!

1/6

It's just a few days for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's D-day. The couple left for Italy on Saturday has sort of confirmed (with bags from Sabya's brand in their hand) that they will wear Sabyasachi's couture on their wedding. But still, known for his wacky style, we wonder what would the groom Ranveer wear? So here we have listed down a few gems Baba might take inspo from.