Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: Ranveer’s movie songs he could play at his own wedding!

With Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding around the corner, how can we not expect some intense naach-gaana? After all it’s the wedding of Bollywood’s crowned live-wire! He is known to dish out some crazy moves at every event he attends and with this being his ‘own’ wedding, we’re sure he is in no mood going to keep calm! Well, to make his life a little simple, we compiled a list of songs from his own movies that he can dance to during their sangeet.