Sunday, November 4th 2018
English
Bigg Boss 12
MeToo
Amitabh Bachchan
Hrithik Roshan
Anushka Sharma
Zero
Katrina Kaif
Shah Rukh Khan
Priyanka Chopra
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Ishaan Khatter
Shah Rukh Khan
Virat Kohli
MS Dhoni
Rahul Gandhi
Sara Ali Khan
get the
hottest gossip
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
BUSINESS
POLITICS
LIFESTYLE
BUZZ
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
ASTRO
LIVE TV
6
/
6
entertainment
Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding: The groom’s haldi ceremony is off to a great start!
Darshana Devi
November 04 2018, 4.23 pm
back
Bollywood
celebrities
Celebrity wedding
Deepika Padukone
Entertainment
papped
photos
ranveer singh
next
Gautham Menon’s empty promises continue with zero progress on ENPT and Dhruva Natchatiram
ALSO READ
Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boys are fighting and RS is singing for peace
Zero trailer: Shah Rukh Khan wishes Deepika and Ranveer, avoids Priyanka and Nick's wedding
Deepika Ranveer Wedding: Sabyasachi throws in a huge hint that he's the chosen designer!