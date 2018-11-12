Monday, November 12th 2018
English
Bigg Boss 12
Diwali
Shah Rukh Khan
Deepika Padukone
Ranveer Singh
Gerard Butler
Thugs Of Hindostan
Salman Khan
Idris Elba
Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt
Pamela Anderson
Thugs Of Hindostan
Priyanka Chopra
Virat Kohli
Zero
get the
hottest gossip
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
BUSINESS
POLITICS
LIFESTYLE
BUZZ
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
ASTRO
LIVE TV
6
/
6
entertainment
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: Times when DP's filmy bridal avatars mesmerized us!
Divya Ramnani
November 12 2018, 5.40 pm
back
Bollywood
Deepika Padukone
Entertainment
photos
Picture this
ranveer singh
Wedding
next
Sarkar review: Thalapathy Vijay starrer opens to mix response
ALSO READ
DeepVeer wedding: How Deepika and Ranveer's wedding gifts might light a smile for many
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: When DP wasn't happy to get papped with her man!
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: Guests who won't make it to the celebrations