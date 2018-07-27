home/

Dhadak success meet: Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor have 50 crore reasons to smile

Photo | July 27, 2018 07:05 PM IST | Rushabh Dhruv
Dhadak starring newbies Ishaan Kahteer and Janhvi Kapoor has already grossed a 50 cr plus at the domestic box office.
1/5

The post success press meet was planned to reflect on the week that went by. For Karan Johar it was also time to pull out them reflectors. Electric blue was his choice of colour for the event.
2/5

Ishaan and Janhvi were all smiles and posed for the cameras. Ishaan kept it simple wearing a white tee with black jeans and teaming it up with an olive jacket.
3/5

Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Dhadak released last week. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar.
4/5

Lastly, we are just loving how confident the duo look after the success of their film. Blissful and all smiles for the paps!
5/5

