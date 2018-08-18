home/

Dharma debutants Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday step out for a date

Photo | August 17, 2018 11:21 PM IST | Darshana Devi
The soon-to-be-debuting Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday are the newest star kids on the block.
1/5

The two recently stepped out for a lunch date as they were clicked outside Bastian in Bandra.
2/5

Ananya sported a cool and casual look with a white pullover and denim shorts. She complemented her look with a pair of white sneakers and a black sling bag.
3/5

Sara, on the other hand, chose to go all Indian. The Kedarnath actress teamed up a white kurta with indigo-coloured palazzos and dupatta. She rounded off her look with a ponytail and minimal makeup.
4/5

While Ananya will be making her big Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2, Sara is eagerly waiting for Kedarnath, which is set to release in November this year. Sara also has Rohit Shetty’s Simmba with Ranveer Singh.
5/5

