image
Sunday, November 18th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Disha Patani spends her Sunday with beau Tiger Shroff and his sister Krishna

entertainment

Disha Patani spends her Sunday with beau Tiger Shroff and his sister Krishna

Divya RamnaniDivya Ramnani   November 18 2018, 6.55 pm
back
bharatBollywoodDisha PataniEntertainmentpappedSOTY 2Student of the Year 2tiger and dishaTiger Shroff
nextSarkar review: Thalapathy Vijay starrer opens to mix response
ALSO READ

Bharat: Did Salman Khan really injure himself while shooting? We don't think so!

Bharat: When Salman Khan came to Katrina Kaif’s rescue in real life

Bharat: Has Sunil Grover taken over as director?