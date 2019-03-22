Friday, March 22nd 2019
English
Nick Jonas
Narendra Modi
Priyanka Gandhi
Shah Rukh Khan
Lady Gaga
Virat Kohli
Anushka Sharma
Hardik Pandya
Alia Bhatt
Padma Awards 2019
Kalank
Varun Dhawan
Shah Rukh Khan
Ranveer Singh
Alia Bhatt
Gully Boy
Whatsapp
Get the hottest gossip
Messenger
Get in touch with our Chatbot
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
LIFESTYLE
COVER STORY
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
PODCASTS
ASTRO
BUSINESS
POLITICS
BUZZ
LIVE TV
7
/
7
entertainment
DJ Snake’s Holi concert in Mumbai sees Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi, Gauri Khan in attendance
Divya Ramnani
March 22 2019, 12.06 pm
back
Ananya Birla
Bollywood
DJ Snake
DJ Snake concert
DJ Snake Holi Concert
Entertainment
Gauri Khan
Happy Holi 2019
Holi
Holi 2019
hollywood
Jacqueline Fernandez
Lean On
Magenta Riddim
Maheep Kapoor
Nora Fatehi
papped
photos
Sunburn Arena Mumbai
Taki Taki
next
Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 follows Viswasam and Petta in the Kollywood hit list this year
within
Prabhu Deva and Tamannaah starrer Devi 2's release date postponed
Jeremy Renner and the original Avengers have a message for Thanos
IPL 2019: Aamir Khan roped in to endorse three brands ahead of the cricketing league
Asianet Film Awards 2019: Trisha stuns yet again in a black saree; pics go viral
Suriya launches first look posters of Vivekh's Vellai Pookal, the film is all set for April 19 release
Akshay Kumar's Kesari fails to beat Gold's opening in Chennai
ALSO READ
DJ Snake is all geared up to play on Holi!
Taki Taki fame DJ Snake makes a 'colourful' entry in Mumbai ahead of Holi 2019
Despacito, the most watched YouTube video ‘deleted’ in an apparent hack