image
Friday, March 22nd 2019
English
DJ Snake’s Holi concert in Mumbai sees Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi, Gauri Khan in attendance

entertainment

DJ Snake’s Holi concert in Mumbai sees Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi, Gauri Khan in attendance

Divya RamnaniDivya Ramnani   March 22 2019, 12.06 pm
back
Ananya BirlaBollywoodDJ SnakeDJ Snake concertDJ Snake Holi ConcertEntertainmentGauri KhanHappy Holi 2019HoliHoli 2019hollywoodJacqueline FernandezLean OnMagenta RiddimMaheep KapoorNora FatehipappedphotosSunburn Arena MumbaiTaki Taki
nextDhilluku Dhuddu 2 follows Viswasam and Petta in the Kollywood hit list this year

within

ALSO READ

DJ Snake is all geared up to play on Holi!

Taki Taki fame DJ Snake makes a 'colourful' entry in Mumbai ahead of Holi 2019

Despacito, the most watched YouTube video ‘deleted’ in an apparent hack