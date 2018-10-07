Elle Beauty Awards 2018: Deepika Padukone tops the red carpet look

1/4

The Elle Beauty Awards 2018 took place on Saturday and well, the beauties of Bollywood ensured it was a starry affair. Our top pick, of course, is Deepika Padukone as she looked nothing less than a diva in a supremely alluring couture. Clad in a one-shoulder thigh-high slit silver floor-sweeping gown, the leggy lass was a vision of a goddess.