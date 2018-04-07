home/

Family and friends continue to pour in at Salman Khan's residence after news of arrest

Photo | April 07, 2018 11:05 AM IST | Manav Manglani
1/8

Helen visits Salman Khan's house as the actor spends a second day in the Jodhpur jail. The verdict of the black buck poaching case has come as huge shock to the Bollywood fraternity. Family and friends of the star continued to drop by his residence for a second day on Friday.

2/8

Veteran actor and Salman’s neighbor Waheeda Rehman visits the family. On Friday, the sessions court reserved its decision on the Bollywood superstar's bail plea, the court will take up the hearing on Saturday.

3/8

Arbaaz Khan visits the house of his bother for a second day in a row. On Saturday he was seen arriving with a mystery woman. The Jodhpur Court judge who sentenced Bollywood actor Salman Khan to a five year jail term in the blackbuck poaching case has been transferred. The news of transfer was reported early on Saturday when the case was to see Salman’s appeal for bail.

4/8

Salman’s younger brother, Sohail Khan’s wife too paid a visit. The Jodhpur Court’s sentencing of Salman Khan to five years in jail and a fine of Rs 10,000 for killing two black bucks in Jodhpur comes as a massive setback to the star and the industry.

5/8

Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma looks pensive as he arrives at Salman’s residence. Aayush’s wife and Salman’s sister Arpita as well as his other sister Alvira were present with the star in Jodhpur when the verdict was delivered.

6/8

Salman’s nephew and Sohail’s son Nirvaan visits his uncle’s house post the verdict.

7/8

Salman’s Race 3 co-star Jacqueline Fernandez too visited his house. The cast and crew of Race 3 wrapped up their Abu Dhabi shoot schedule for the film only a few days before the court verdict on the case. Salman was scheduled to continue with the film’s shoot in Mumbai over the next few weeks.

8/8

Director David Dhawan gives a worrying look as he makes his way to Salman’s residence. The blackbuck poaching case also mentions other actors namely Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre who were accused but were acquitted on Thursday.

