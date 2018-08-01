home/

Fanney Khan screening: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and the team glam up the big night!

Photo | August 01, 2018 12:17 PM IST | Darshana Devi
The screening of the much-awaited and celebrated film Fanney Khan took place in Juhu on Tuesday
1/8

The screening of the much-awaited and celebrated film Fanney Khan took place in Juhu on Tuesday

The big night saw the attendance of the entire cast and crew
2/8

The big night saw the attendance of the entire cast and crew

All eyes were on the lead actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who looked ravishing in an all-black ensemble!
3/8

All eyes were on the lead actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who looked ravishing in an all-black ensemble!

The actress will be seen playing Rajkummar Rao's love interest in the film
4/8

The actress will be seen playing Rajkummar Rao's love interest in the film

Here comes the man who’s only getting hotter with age! The male lead Anil Kapoor kept it simple with a dark purple tee and a pair of black denims paired with sneakers.
5/8

Here comes the man who’s only getting hotter with age! The male lead Anil Kapoor kept it simple with a dark purple tee and a pair of black denims paired with sneakers.

Joint producer Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra too made it to the screening. The film will see Anil playing the father to a teenage daughter who has musical inspirations, while Aishwarya plays the role of a gorgeous singer
6/8

Joint producer Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra too made it to the screening. The film will see Anil playing the father to a teenage daughter who has musical inspirations, while Aishwarya plays the role of a gorgeous singer

Divya Dutta who stars opposite Anil Kapoor in the film looked gorgeous in her Indian outfit
7/8

Divya Dutta who stars opposite Anil Kapoor in the film looked gorgeous in her Indian outfit

Pihu Sand will be seen making her debut in Fanney Khan. Pihu will be playing a young girl who dreams of becoming a star performer while battling body shaming in the film
8/8

Pihu Sand will be seen making her debut in Fanney Khan. Pihu will be playing a young girl who dreams of becoming a star performer while battling body shaming in the film

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All

Recommended Photos