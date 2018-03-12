home/

Fans gather outside Bhagya Bungalow to pay tribute to Sridevi one last time

Photo | February 26, 2018 11:31 AM IST | Jayadev Satapathy
Fans gather outside Sridevi's mother's house- Bhagya Bungalow to pay respect to the legendary actress
1/4

Fans gather outside Sridevi's mother's house- Bhagya Bungalow to pay respect to the legendary actress

The mortal remains of the first woman superstar of Indian cinema will be brought to the house inMumbai from Dubai where Sridevi was attending a marriage.
2/4

The mortal remains of the first woman superstar of Indian cinema will be brought to the house inMumbai from Dubai where Sridevi was attending a marriage.

Media and fans gather outside the house as they wait to see the final glimpse of Sridevi
3/4

Media and fans gather outside the house as they wait to see the final glimpse of Sridevi

The body is expected to arrive at evening from Dubai where the doctors are currently conducting medical examinations.
4/4

The body is expected to arrive at evening from Dubai where the doctors are currently conducting medical examinations.

trending Now

Watch live tv

View All

Recommended Photos