Filmfare Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter raise temperatures at the red carpet

1/8

The 64th edition of Filmfare Awards is back with a bang and so is it's dazzling red-carpet. We expect a bevvy of B-Town A-listers gracing the bash and adding a lot of glamour to the evening and that is what has exactly happened. Gully Boy Ranveer Singh was among the first ones to arrive turned heads with his stylishly quirky outfit. Dressed up in a black and gold Versace blazer, Ranveer looked no less than a modern king.