Misha steals the starry spotlight from Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's social media game

Photo | July 31, 2018 08:14 PM IST | Darshana Devi
While the fans were obsessing over Shahid Kapoor - Mira Rajput's PDA, their munchkin Misha came in to snatch their limelight!
1/5

She soon became an internet sensation, courtesy her adorable photos.
2/5

It's really difficult to concentrate on someone else when the little one is in the frame.
3/5

Isn't she getting cute by each passing day?
4/5

And here she is posing like a pro. Too cute for words, no?
5/5

Recommended Photos