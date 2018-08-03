home/

Friday bliss! Innaya and Taimur Ali Khan are here to walk you into the weekend!

Photo | August 03, 2018 05:52 PM IST | Rushabh Dhruv
If you are having a dull day, do not worry, as the cute cousin duo Taimur and Innaya are here to bring a smile on your face.
The bundle of joy, baby Innaya was papped in a pram looking all delightful in a little ponytail.
We can’t get our eyes off baby Innaya. Just look at her!
Sans momma Soha Ali Khan and papa Kunal Kemmu, the blue-eyed doll, Innaya surely turned our gloomy day into a FAB one.
For those who were missing Taimur’s smile for a while, the munchkin was clicked in a jolly mood.
Dressed in a blue-tee along with shorts and crocs, the cuddle ball, Taimur Ali Khan was clicked while playing with sunglasses. How adorable!
Looks like this time around Taimur was not at all curios and was in fact excited to get clicked.
