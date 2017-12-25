home/

From Shah Rukh Khan to Alia Bhatt, Bollywood stars says Merry Christmas at Karan Johars bash

Photo | December 25, 2017 02:17 PM IST | in.com staff
From Shah Rukh Khan to Alia Bhatt, Bollywood stars says Merry Christmas at Karan Johars bash
1/23

From Shah Rukh Khan to Alia Bhatt, Bollywood stars says Merry Christmas at Karan Johars bash
2/23

From Shah Rukh Khan to Alia Bhatt, Bollywood stars says Merry Christmas at Karan Johars bash
3/23

From Shah Rukh Khan to Alia Bhatt, Bollywood stars says Merry Christmas at Karan Johars bash
4/23

From Shah Rukh Khan to Alia Bhatt, Bollywood stars says Merry Christmas at Karan Johars bash
5/23

From Shah Rukh Khan to Alia Bhatt, Bollywood stars says Merry Christmas at Karan Johars bash
6/23

From Shah Rukh Khan to Alia Bhatt, Bollywood stars says Merry Christmas at Karan Johars bash
7/23

From Shah Rukh Khan to Alia Bhatt, Bollywood stars says Merry Christmas at Karan Johars bash
8/23

From Shah Rukh Khan to Alia Bhatt, Bollywood stars says Merry Christmas at Karan Johars bash
9/23

From Shah Rukh Khan to Alia Bhatt, Bollywood stars says Merry Christmas at Karan Johars bash
10/23

From Shah Rukh Khan to Alia Bhatt, Bollywood stars says Merry Christmas at Karan Johars bash
11/23

From Shah Rukh Khan to Alia Bhatt, Bollywood stars says Merry Christmas at Karan Johars bash
12/23

From Shah Rukh Khan to Alia Bhatt, Bollywood stars says Merry Christmas at Karan Johars bash
13/23

From Shah Rukh Khan to Alia Bhatt, Bollywood stars says Merry Christmas at Karan Johars bash
14/23

From Shah Rukh Khan to Alia Bhatt, Bollywood stars says Merry Christmas at Karan Johars bash
15/23

From Shah Rukh Khan to Alia Bhatt, Bollywood stars says Merry Christmas at Karan Johars bash
16/23

From Shah Rukh Khan to Alia Bhatt, Bollywood stars says Merry Christmas at Karan Johars bash
17/23

From Shah Rukh Khan to Alia Bhatt, Bollywood stars says Merry Christmas at Karan Johars bash
18/23

From Shah Rukh Khan to Alia Bhatt, Bollywood stars says Merry Christmas at Karan Johars bash
19/23

From Shah Rukh Khan to Alia Bhatt, Bollywood stars says Merry Christmas at Karan Johars bash
20/23

From Shah Rukh Khan to Alia Bhatt, Bollywood stars says Merry Christmas at Karan Johars bash
21/23

From Shah Rukh Khan to Alia Bhatt, Bollywood stars says Merry Christmas at Karan Johars bash
22/23

From Shah Rukh Khan to Alia Bhatt, Bollywood stars says Merry Christmas at Karan Johars bash
23/23

trending Now

Watch live tv

View All

Recommended Photos