From Shah Rukh Khan to Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Manisha Koirala’s birthday bash was a starry affair

Photo | August 17, 2018 11:08 AM IST | Murtuza Iqbal
The gorgeous actress Manisha Koirala celebrated her 48th birthday with her best pals from the industry.
Veteran actress Rekha gave her blessings to the birthday girl.
Shah Rukh Khan too made his presence felt at Manisha’s bash and reminded us of Dil Se days.
Don’t we want to see them together on the big screen again?
Sanjay Leela Bhansali makes a rare appearance at Manisha’s party.
Maanayata made a solo appearance sans hubby Sanjay Dutt.
Ace designer Manish Malhotra poses with the birthday girl.
