Home
entertainment
Bollywood
Hollywood
Lifestyle
India
Sports
Photos
Videos
astro
Live Tv
Home
Entertainment
Lifestyle
More
India
Sports
Photos
Videos
astro
Live Tv
home
/
From Shah Rukh Khan to Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Manisha Koirala’s birthday bash was a starry affair
Photo | August 17, 2018 11:08 AM IST |
Murtuza Iqbal
1
/7
The gorgeous actress Manisha Koirala celebrated her 48th birthday with her best pals from the industry.
2
/7
Veteran actress Rekha gave her blessings to the birthday girl.
3
/7
Shah Rukh Khan too made his presence felt at Manisha’s bash and reminded us of Dil Se days.
4
/7
Don’t we want to see them together on the big screen again?
5
/7
Sanjay Leela Bhansali makes a rare appearance at Manisha’s party.
6
/7
Maanayata made a solo appearance sans hubby Sanjay Dutt.
7
/7
Ace designer Manish Malhotra poses with the birthday girl.
trending
Now
Priyanka Chopra gears up for engagement in Bharat, Katrina Kaif flies out to shoot for Bharat
From Shah Rukh Khan to Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Manisha Koirala’s birthday bash was a starry affair
Sailing with the Kardashians! Kim Kardashian and kids enjoy a day out on a yacht
Shah Rukh Khan remembers Atal Bihari Vajpayee: I have lost a part of my childhood
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s bitter battle for kids continues, here’s the latest update
Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s mother, Mallika Sukumaran, rescued in an aluminum vessel in Kerala floods!
Priyanka Chopra’s engagement ring, here’s what it costs
Anubhav Sinha milks Mulk for publicity, takes a U-turn post controversy
Ted Talks India's second season to have some impressive speakers, and of course SRK too
Varun Dhawan drops huge hint about working with dad David Dhawan again!
Hindi remake of Kill Bill has been announced, is Kareena Kapoor Khan listening?
Late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had a fan following in Bollywood
Tiger Shroff and 6 Pack Band 2.0 come together to break these barriers
Can Mini Mathur thaw the cold war between Salman Khan and Kabir Khan?
Sorry boys! Ananya Panday is taken by this young entrepreneur
Sonali Bendre's son Ranveer expresses gratitude for support
Nazar Na Lag Jaaye from Stree: Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s cute chemistry is on point
Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma could have been BFFs but guess who played party pooper
Happy Birthday Madonna: The singer who stylishly turned global fashion icon
Independence Day proves lucky for Akshay Kumar’s Gold and John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate at the box office!
Aamir Khan confesses how he fell for Kiran Rao but we tell you the whole story
Happy Birthday Saif Ali Khan: Sneak peek into the nawab's 48th birthday bash
Manto: Trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer catches the desired spirit of rebel
Sara Ali Khan debuts on Instagram, à la Janhvi Kapoor?
Watch
live tv
View All
Recommended
Photos
facebook
twitter
August 17, 2018 01:31 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra engagement: Bae Nick Jonas and parents glide in for the big occasion
facebook
twitter
August 16, 2018 11:31 PM IST
Nawazuddin Siddiqui ups his style game at the airport
facebook
twitter
August 16, 2018 11:00 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan's latest airport look will captivate all your attention!
facebook
twitter
August 16, 2018 10:03 PM IST
John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John slide with style in the 40th anniversary screening of Grease
facebook
twitter
August 16, 2018 09:23 PM IST
Fake or real: When Television babes went under the knife, quite evidently!
facebook
twitter
August 16, 2018 07:57 PM IST
Helicopter Eela: Kajol stuns in her pastel-blue outfit as she steps out for promotions
facebook
twitter
August 16, 2018 02:13 PM IST
Happy Birthday Madonna: The singer who stylishly turned global fashion icon
facebook
twitter
August 15, 2018 03:45 PM IST
Here's a tri-coloured Taimur with his tiny but mighty salute to the nation!
facebook
twitter
August 14, 2018 08:33 PM IST
Madhubala or Madhuri Dixit? You decide!
facebook
twitter
August 14, 2018 05:32 PM IST
Varun Dhawan’s post workout wear is infused with Independence Day vibes
facebook
twitter
August 14, 2018 03:27 PM IST
Baby's day out! Inaaya strolls like a little queen bee
facebook
twitter
August 14, 2018 02:43 PM IST
Rise and shine just like Alia Bhatt did in this red outfit
facebook
twitter
August 13, 2018 08:50 PM IST
Gold promotions: Mouni Roy's love-ly affair makes Akshay Kumar look lukewarm
facebook
twitter
August 13, 2018 07:03 PM IST
Sridevi’s 55th birth anniversary: Boney, Janhvi and Khushi head to Delhi for this special event
facebook
twitter
August 13, 2018 06:35 PM IST
Sui Dhaaga trailer launch: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma’s threads are anything but 'Made In India'
facebook
twitter
August 13, 2018 05:16 PM IST
Rani Mukerji hoists the Tricolour at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne!
facebook
twitter
August 13, 2018 09:41 AM IST
Sara Ali Khan refuses to part with her ethnic game on her birthday
facebook
twitter
August 13, 2018 09:27 AM IST
Sridevi's birth anniversary: A perfect mother to Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor
facebook
twitter
August 11, 2018 06:14 PM IST
Airport diaries: Bipasha Basu doesn't seem to be in the mood to bid hubby Karan Singh Grover goodbye
facebook
twitter
August 11, 2018 11:39 AM IST
Happy Birthday Jacqueline Fernandez: Rare pics that prove she’s just like us!
facebook
twitter
August 11, 2018 12:02 AM IST
Kalki Koechlin's latest avatar will make you stop and stare
facebook
twitter
August 10, 2018 10:33 PM IST
En route home! Deepika Padukone gearing up for the grand wedding?
facebook
twitter
August 10, 2018 10:24 PM IST
Anushka Sharma’s post-gym face will make you ask ‘why so serious’?