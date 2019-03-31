Sunday, March 31st 2019
English
Kalank
Varun Dhawan
First Class
Kesari
Salman Khan
Akshay Kumar
Gautam Gambhir
Serena Williams
Aamir Khan
Nick Jonas
IPL 2019
Narendra Modi
Priyanka Gandhi
Shah Rukh Khan
Lady Gaga
Virat Kohli
Whatsapp
Get the hottest gossip
Messenger
Get in touch with our Chatbot
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
LIFESTYLE
COVER STORY
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
PODCASTS
ASTRO
BUSINESS
POLITICS
BUZZ
LIVE TV
Home
Photos
Entertainment
Bollywood
6
/
6
entertainment
GQ Style Awards 2019: Taapsee Pannu, Nora Fatehi scorch the red carpet
Divya Ramnani
March 31 2019, 10.01 am
back
Bollywood
fashion
GQ Style Awards 2019
Nora Fatehi
Rajkummar Rao
Taapsee Pannu
next
Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 follows Viswasam and Petta in the Kollywood hit list this year
within
Challenging Star Darshan launches Dharma Keerthiraj's next movie Khadak!
Telugu stars Nithin and Rashmika Mandanna announce their next film Bheeshma with the first look
Nayanthara and Mammootty's acclaimed Malayalam movie Puthiya Niyamam to get a Bollywood remake!
Tragic death: A gas cylinder blast scene at a Kannada film shoot kills mom and daughter who were watching it
Lucifer Movie Review: Well made commercial fanboy tribute to Lalettan with wonderful overall performances!
Keerthy Suresh roped in for director Mani Ratnam's multi-starrer Ponniyin Selvan!
ALSO READ
GQ Style Awards 2019: Bollywood’s leading ladies ditch the gown, look chic and gorgeous anyway
GQ Style Awards 2019: Anushka Sharma stuns in a black and yellow Dice Kayek pantsuit
Ranveer Singh took the just out of bed look too seriously