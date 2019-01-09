image
Wednesday, January 9th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Gully Boy trailer launch: Ranveer Singh raps his heart out, Alia Bhatt dazzles in white

entertainment

Gully Boy trailer launch: Ranveer Singh raps his heart out, Alia Bhatt dazzles in white

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   January 09 2019, 4.53 pm
back
Alia BhattBollywoodEntertainmentfarhan akhtarGully Boynaezypappedphotosranveer singh
nextThalapathy63: Vijay and Atlee’s next to commence in two weeks!
ALSO READ

As Gully Boy's trailer storms the internet, rapper Naezy spotted at a city radio station

Has Ranveer Singh out done the Khans? Here's what the man has to say!

Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor: Here's Alia Bhatt's take on the two stars 