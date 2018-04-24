home/

Gully Boy wrap up: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt party hard

Photo | April 24, 2018 12:33 PM IST | Manav Manglani
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have wrapped up the shoot of Gully Boy. The Zoya Akhtar film is based on the lives of rappers Divine and Naezy. The film is slated to release in February, 2019.
The wrap up party was held in the city.
Ranveer followed his quirky style yet again. He wore a yellow tee and floral pants. He completed his look with sunglasses and sneakers.
Alia looked stunning in a shimmery dress. Dewy make-up and black heels completed her look.
