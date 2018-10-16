Happy Birthday Hema Malini: Five times the dream girl was in command

1/6

Bollywood’s dream girl Hema Malini turns 70 on Tuesday. She truly ruled the big screen in 70s and 80s. It was an era when the mainstream actresses were considered to be just an arm candy to the heroes. But, Hema Malini was the exception. She portrayed strong characters on the big screen even in movies which had superstars as the lead. With every role, she left an impact and the power of her dialogues can still be felt. Here are some…