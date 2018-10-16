Tuesday, October 16th 2018
English
Bigg Boss
MeToo
Taimur Ali Khan
Alia Bhatt
Prince Harry
Saif Ali Khan
Meghan Markle
Sajid Khan
Farhan Akhtar
Deepika Padukone
Alia Bhatt
Ranveer Singh
Arjun Kapoor
Saif Ali Khan
Amitabh Bachchan
Subhash Ghai
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
BUSINESS
POLITICS
LIFESTYLE
BUZZ
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
ASTRO
LIVE TV
6
/
6
entertainment
Happy Birthday Hema Malini: Five times the dream girl was in command
Murtuza Nullwala
October 16 2018, 1.41 pm
back
Birthday
Bollywood
Entertainment
Famous Dialogues
Hema Malini
Jamai Raja
photos
Picture this
Razia Sultan
Satte Pe Satte
Seeta Aur Geeta
sholay
next
When Vijay Sethupathi sacrificed his salary to facilitate 96’s release!
ALSO READ
A colossal fan gathering greets Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday!
Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday: from Raveena to Shraddha, celebs shower wishes for Big B
Happy Birthday Rekha: A timeless and bold trendsetter