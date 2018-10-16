image
Tuesday, October 16th 2018
English
Happy Birthday Hema Malini: Five times the dream girl was in command

entertainment

Happy Birthday Hema Malini: Five times the dream girl was in command

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   October 16 2018, 1.41 pm
back
BirthdayBollywoodEntertainmentFamous DialoguesHema MaliniJamai RajaphotosPicture thisRazia SultanSatte Pe SatteSeeta Aur Geetasholay
nextWhen Vijay Sethupathi sacrificed his salary to facilitate 96’s release!
ALSO READ

A colossal fan gathering greets Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday!

Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday: from Raveena to Shraddha, celebs shower wishes for Big B

Happy Birthday Rekha: A timeless and bold trendsetter