Home
entertainment
Bollywood
Hollywood
Lifestyle
India
Sports
Photos
Videos
astro
Live Tv
Home
Entertainment
Lifestyle
More
India
Sports
Photos
Videos
astro
Live Tv
home
/
Happy Birthday Jacqueline Fernandez: Rare pics that prove she’s just like us!
Photo | August 11, 2018 11:39 AM IST |
Rushabh Dhruv
1
/8
Sri Lankan beauty, Jacqueline Fernandez, is ruling the hearts of her fans and why not? She is one gorgeous lady who can make you drool. But today, as she turns 33, we bring to you some unseen photos that will affirm that she is just like a girl-next-door!
2
/8
This first throwback photo of Jacqueline in an angry mode while cutting her birthday cake is making us wonder ‘Why so serious kid’?
3
/8
One with the daddy dearest!
4
/8
Jacqueline rose to popularity after she completed her mass communication from Sydney and started working as a television reporter in Sri Lanka
5
/8
She later joined the modelling industry and her good looks helped her win the Miss Universe Sri Lanka pageant of 2006
6
/8
The actress has over 20 million Instagram followers and enjoys the love of her fans from all across the globe.
7
/8
The road to success has not been so easy even for Jacqueline.
8
/8
The lady also owns the Kaema Sutra restaurant in Sri Lanka, in collaboration with Japanese chef Dharshan. Its continental menu also has items from her grandmother’s recipe book. Food-licious!
trending
Now
Happy Birthday Jacqueline Fernandez: Rare pics that prove she’s just like us!
Kanye West’s intimate revelation will make you gasp!
Despacito's rapper Daddy Yankee robbed of $1.8 million jewellery!
Will a black man finally be James Bond? Idris Elba may just be the new 007
Rani Mukerji and Frieda Pinto represent diversity at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne
Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and Navjot Singh Sidhu officially invited to Imran Khan's oath ceremony
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: The obsession with the Royal Enfield is not ending anytime soon
Rajiv Gandhi's killers cannot be released, Centre to Supreme Court
#AskAkshay: Akshay Kumar's Twitter chat is Gold!
Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se Trailer Review: The Deols return with tried-and-tested formula
Ajay Devgn latest in Bollywood to talk the talk for his latest film
Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu: Sonakshi Sinha shines, quite literally, in the recreated Helen number
Sui Dhaaga poster: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma are tailor-made for each other
Baahubali: Before the Beginning - These actresses could match the grandeur of Queen Sivagami
Indian team served most mouth-watering dishes at Lord’s
Ranveer Singh raises the bar with his prep for ‘83
Sara Khan gets trolled, yet again! See why
After ‘Thug’ Aamir Khan, Salman Khan makes a Maltese move
Shraddha Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor light up a dull Batti Gul Meter Chalu poster
Ananya Panday's Bollywood debut has a Ranveer Singh connection and it will surely surprise you
When Ranveer Singh and Jim Sarbh took their Padmaavat roles too seriously
Should you travel to the Andamans? Let Surveen Chawla answer that!
Mohanlal as a shape shifter in Odiyan?
Will Sanjay Leela Bhansali bring Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone together?
Watch
live tv
View All
Recommended
Photos
facebook
twitter
August 11, 2018 12:02 AM IST
Kalki Koechlin's latest avatar will make you stop and stare
facebook
twitter
August 10, 2018 10:33 PM IST
En route home! Deepika Padukone gearing up for the grand wedding?
facebook
twitter
August 10, 2018 10:24 PM IST
Anushka Sharma’s post-gym face will make you ask ‘why so serious’?
facebook
twitter
August 10, 2018 10:24 AM IST
Baahubali: Before the Beginning - These actresses could match the grandeur of Queen Sivagami
facebook
twitter
August 09, 2018 11:49 PM IST
Happy Phirr Bhag Jaygi girls Diana Penty and Sonakshi Sinha are acing the style game!
facebook
twitter
August 09, 2018 10:13 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan has 'nothing to wear' and we ain't complaining
facebook
twitter
August 09, 2018 10:09 PM IST
After Veere Di Wedding, Kareena Kapoor Khan is on a roll!
facebook
twitter
August 09, 2018 09:57 PM IST
Cousins Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu have a tea party of their own
facebook
twitter
August 09, 2018 09:55 PM IST
Sonakshi Sinha glitters, winks and sashays down the ramp in black
facebook
twitter
August 09, 2018 03:55 PM IST
Under my umbrella: Hrithik Roshan tries hard to guard his Super 30 look
facebook
twitter
August 09, 2018 12:29 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan brings out her wild side on a dinner date
facebook
twitter
August 08, 2018 10:18 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor's all-white outfit is classic treat
facebook
twitter
August 08, 2018 09:22 PM IST
Sussanne Khan, Dia Mirza, and Gayatri and keep BFF Sonali Bendre’s book club going
facebook
twitter
August 08, 2018 11:31 AM IST
M Karunanidhi: Twelve pictures of DMK chief that you've probably missed
facebook
twitter
August 08, 2018 09:53 AM IST
M Karunanidhi: DMK chief’s rare and unseen pictures
facebook
twitter
August 07, 2018 10:34 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra’s sans-ring stint continues to grab eyeballs
facebook
twitter
August 07, 2018 01:57 PM IST
Men in Black! Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are twinning and winning at the airport
facebook
twitter
August 07, 2018 01:37 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut and Manikarnika producer Kamal Jain snapped again, what’s cooking lady?
facebook
twitter
August 06, 2018 08:53 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra sparkled like a gem in this Emerald number!
facebook
twitter
August 06, 2018 05:39 PM IST
It was Daddy Aayush Sharma's trailer debut but Ahil Sharma stole the show
facebook
twitter
August 06, 2018 03:49 PM IST
Prince of the Strings: Taimur Ali Khan playing badminton is here to beat your Monday blues
facebook
twitter
August 06, 2018 09:59 AM IST
Aryan Khan looks thirsty but saves the day with this act
facebook
twitter
August 03, 2018 10:30 PM IST
Shweta Bachchan Nanda just introduced us to her son and it's a YASS from us