home/

Happy Birthday Jacqueline Fernandez: Rare pics that prove she’s just like us!

Photo | August 11, 2018 11:39 AM IST | Rushabh Dhruv
Sri Lankan beauty, Jacqueline Fernandez, is ruling the hearts of her fans and why not? She is one gorgeous lady who can make you drool. But today, as she turns 33, we bring to you some unseen photos that will affirm that she is just like a girl-next-door!
1/8

Sri Lankan beauty, Jacqueline Fernandez, is ruling the hearts of her fans and why not? She is one gorgeous lady who can make you drool. But today, as she turns 33, we bring to you some unseen photos that will affirm that she is just like a girl-next-door!

This first throwback photo of Jacqueline in an angry mode while cutting her birthday cake is making us wonder ‘Why so serious kid’?
2/8

This first throwback photo of Jacqueline in an angry mode while cutting her birthday cake is making us wonder ‘Why so serious kid’?

One with the daddy dearest!
3/8

One with the daddy dearest!

Jacqueline rose to popularity after she completed her mass communication from Sydney and started working as a television reporter in Sri Lanka
4/8

Jacqueline rose to popularity after she completed her mass communication from Sydney and started working as a television reporter in Sri Lanka

She later joined the modelling industry and her good looks helped her win the Miss Universe Sri Lanka pageant of 2006
5/8

She later joined the modelling industry and her good looks helped her win the Miss Universe Sri Lanka pageant of 2006

The actress has over 20 million Instagram followers and enjoys the love of her fans from all across the globe.
6/8

The actress has over 20 million Instagram followers and enjoys the love of her fans from all across the globe.

The road to success has not been so easy even for Jacqueline.
7/8

The road to success has not been so easy even for Jacqueline.

The lady also owns the Kaema Sutra restaurant in Sri Lanka, in collaboration with Japanese chef Dharshan. Its continental menu also has items from her grandmother’s recipe book. Food-licious!
8/8

The lady also owns the Kaema Sutra restaurant in Sri Lanka, in collaboration with Japanese chef Dharshan. Its continental menu also has items from her grandmother’s recipe book. Food-licious!

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All

Recommended Photos