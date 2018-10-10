Happy Birthday Rekha: A timeless and bold trendsetter

1/6

Over the years, if there is one Bollywood diva who is known for her timeless beauty then it has to be Rekha. Right from Umrao Jaan, Khoon Bhari Maan to Koi Mil Gaya days, her beauty has multipled by each passing day. She turns 64 on October 10, but she can give any actress of this gen a run for her. Here are times when she turned a trendsetter!