Happy Phirr Bhag Jaygi girls Diana Penty and Sonakshi Sinha are acing the style game!

Photo | August 09, 2018 11:49 PM IST | Darshana Devi
B-TDiana Penty and Sonakshi Sinha are all set to collaborate for the first time in Happy Phirr Bhag Jaygi.
The Happy ladies were all smiles as they posed for the shutterbugs in their stunning outfits.
Teaming up the unusual combination of palazzo pants and a full-sleeved top with a long churni, Diana dazzled in her multi-colour printed outfit.
Sonakshi upped her style game being in her funkiest best in a denim dungaree and a black tank-top.
The team meeting, which took place at Eros office today, also had the presence of Jassi Gill and Mudassar Aziz.
