Helicopter Eela: Kajol stuns in her pastel-blue outfit as she steps out for promotions

Photo | August 16, 2018 07:57 PM IST | Darshana Devi
Kajol is soon to make a comeback in Bollywood.
The actress will be seen in Helicopter Eela, where she will essay the role of a possessive mother.
Kajol was clicked in the city while promoting the film. The actress matched her oversized pastel blue shirt with a navy blue pants and pulled it off with much grace.
Riddhi Sen, her co-star in the film, was also present and the two were all smiles as they posed for the shutterbugs.
Riddhi plays the role of Vivan, Kajol’s son in the film.
The National Award winning actor garnered immense appreciation for his chemistry with Kajol in the trailer.
