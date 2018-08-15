home/

Here's a tri-coloured Taimur with his tiny but mighty salute to the nation!

Photo | August 15, 2018 03:45 PM IST | Kadambari Srivastava
Taimur Ali Khan has been a star attraction ever since his birth.
1/5

And why not? With a rich gene pool of Kapoors, Pataudis and Tagores combined, he is a baby who is as cute as he is expected to be.
2/5

So when he stepped out dressed in tri-colours to give his tiny but mighty salute to the national flag, we couldn't help but smile.
3/5

And here's some post-flag hoisting relaxation. Though Taimur surely is more fascinated with the big flag than the small one in his hand.
4/5

Shine on, little one.
5/5

