Holi 2019 Bash: Katrina Kaif, Aayush Sharma, Badshah and others make a rocking entry!

It’s the occasion of Holi and citizens across are deep into the celebrations. There’s colors, food, Holi songs, bhang and of course parties everywhere! One such Holi party witnessed a lot of Bollywood biggies under one roof. Among many others, the stunning Katrina Kaif, too, was a part of this star-studded affair. The Zero actor donned a multi-colored top and paired it up with a pink skirt, white long cardigan and sneakers. Since it’s Holi, our Kat was true to the theme of colors!