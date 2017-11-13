home/

Hotness overload! Deepika looks ravishing at GQ Fashion Nights

Photo | November 13, 2017 11:33 AM IST | in.com staff
The beautiful Deepika Padukone has been busy with promotions of her upcoming film, Padmavati. Taking some time out from her hectic schedule, Deepika attended the GQ Fashion Nights on Sunday.
1/4

The Padmavati actor did make heads turn with her black attire.
2/4

Padmavati has been surrounded by controversies off late. The Rajput Karni Sena has been protesting against the release of the film. They believe the film distorts historical facts and has romantic scenes between Rani Padmini (played by Deepika) and Alauddin Khilji (played by Ranveer Singh).
3/4

The actress recently visited Tirumala to seek blessings of Lord Venkateswara for her upcoming film along with director Farah Khan. Padmawati is set to hit the theatres on December 1.
4/4

