home/

Hrithik Roshan and the Roshan family grace the musical tribute concert Roshan Se Roshan Tak

Photo | January 22, 2018 11:56 AM IST | Anirvan Daityari
Hrithik Roshan and his director-father Rakesh Roshan and his music composer uncle Rajesh Roshan came under one roof for the special occasion.
1/17

Hrithik Roshan and his director-father Rakesh Roshan and his music composer uncle Rajesh Roshan came under one roof for the special occasion.

They were also joined by others like Jeetendra, singers Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik and Sudesh Bhosle.
2/17

They were also joined by others like Jeetendra, singers Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik and Sudesh Bhosle.

Hrithik Roshan and the Roshan family grace the musical tribute concert Roshan Se Roshan Tak
3/17

Hrithik Roshan and the Roshan family grace the musical tribute concert Roshan Se Roshan Tak
4/17

Hrithik Roshan and the Roshan family grace the musical tribute concert Roshan Se Roshan Tak
5/17

Hrithik Roshan and the Roshan family grace the musical tribute concert Roshan Se Roshan Tak
6/17

Hrithik Roshan and the Roshan family grace the musical tribute concert Roshan Se Roshan Tak
7/17

Hrithik Roshan and the Roshan family grace the musical tribute concert Roshan Se Roshan Tak
8/17

Hrithik Roshan and the Roshan family grace the musical tribute concert Roshan Se Roshan Tak
9/17

Hrithik Roshan and the Roshan family grace the musical tribute concert Roshan Se Roshan Tak
10/17

Hrithik Roshan and the Roshan family grace the musical tribute concert Roshan Se Roshan Tak
11/17

Hrithik Roshan and the Roshan family grace the musical tribute concert Roshan Se Roshan Tak
12/17

Hrithik Roshan and the Roshan family grace the musical tribute concert Roshan Se Roshan Tak
13/17

Hrithik Roshan and the Roshan family grace the musical tribute concert Roshan Se Roshan Tak
14/17

Hrithik Roshan and the Roshan family grace the musical tribute concert Roshan Se Roshan Tak
15/17

Hrithik Roshan and the Roshan family grace the musical tribute concert Roshan Se Roshan Tak
16/17

Hrithik Roshan and the Roshan family grace the musical tribute concert Roshan Se Roshan Tak
17/17

trending Now

Watch live tv

View All

Recommended Photos