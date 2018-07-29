home/

Hrithik Roshan papped with ex-wife Sussanne Khan and kids post their movie session

Photo | July 29, 2018 01:01 PM IST | Rushabh Dhruv
Hrithik Roshan along with Sussanne Khan and kids Hrehaan and Hridaan were snapped in Mumbai Saturday night. They were clicked outside a theatre post their movie outing together.
Hrithik and Sussanne got divorced long ago but they still maintain a cordial equation with each other.
The former couple is often spotted having lunch, dinner and even on movie outings with their kids. They even come together to celebrate their kids' birthday parties.
A few days ago, the actor went on a vacation with his kids to Europe. They holidayed in places like Gstaad, Rome and Greece.
n fact, Sussanne Khan also shared holiday pictures from the same places as Hrithik and his sons, hence, it was reported that they took a joint vacation with Hrehaan and Hridaan.
Earlier, there were reports that Hrithik and Sussanne are planning to get back together for their children. However, they have not confirmed the news yet.
On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in Mathematician Anand Kumar's biopic titled Super 30. The film is being helmed by Vikas Bahl and is slated to release on January 25, 2019.
