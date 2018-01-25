Home
entertainment
Bollywood
Hollywood
Lifestyle
India
Sports
Photos
Videos
astro
Live Tv
Home
Entertainment
Lifestyle
More
India
Sports
Photos
Videos
astro
Live Tv
home
/
HT Indias Most Stylish Awards: B-town grace the red carpet in style
Photo | January 25, 2018 09:13 AM IST |
in.com staff
1
/35
2
/35
3
/35
4
/35
5
/35
6
/35
7
/35
8
/35
9
/35
10
/35
11
/35
12
/35
13
/35
14
/35
15
/35
16
/35
17
/35
18
/35
19
/35
20
/35
21
/35
22
/35
23
/35
24
/35
25
/35
26
/35
27
/35
28
/35
29
/35
30
/35
31
/35
32
/35
33
/35
34
/35
35
/35
trending
Now
Pink fame Vijay Varma roped in for Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy
Karan Johar at Davos: You cannot enforce culture
Padmaavat release sparks violent protests across northern India
Rishi Kapoor has blocked more than 5,000 people on Twitter
BMC to open 3 pet crematoriums in Mumbai soon
Jim Sarbh: In Padmaavat, you are pushed to be as good as the frame
R Balki divulges why he is ok with postponing Padman
Samantha Akkineni to star in the Tamil and Telugu remakes of U-Turn
Ali Fazal and Anupam Kher starred films only Indian touch at the Oscars'18
Watch
live tv
View All
Recommended
Photos
facebook
twitter
January 25, 2018 09:13 AM IST
B-Town celebs glam up the Padmaavat screening in Mumbai
facebook
twitter
January 25, 2018 09:13 AM IST
HT India's Most Stylish Awards: B-town grace the red carpet in style
facebook
twitter
January 24, 2018 11:27 AM IST
Khiladi Kumar Akshay organises an exclusive screening of PadMan for his family
facebook
twitter
January 24, 2018 11:22 AM IST
Vidya Balan takes the stripy road for her dubbing session in Bandra
facebook
twitter
January 24, 2018 10:53 AM IST
Padmaavat screening: Deepika holds Ranveer's hand as she is all smiles for the camera
facebook
twitter
January 24, 2018 10:28 AM IST
Varun Dhawan, Dino Morea and Aayush Sharma flexing after gym
facebook
twitter
January 23, 2018 11:41 AM IST
Varun Dhawan keeps it casual at the gym
facebook
twitter
January 22, 2018 03:38 PM IST
Boney, Sridevi, Jhanvi and Khushi Kapoor with R Balki meet for dinner
facebook
twitter
January 22, 2018 03:26 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut looks graceful in a saree at the airport
facebook
twitter
January 22, 2018 12:36 PM IST
Ranveer Singh sports a cool shade post workout session
facebook
twitter
January 22, 2018 12:20 PM IST
These pictures if Katrina Kaif in oh-so-pretty crimson outfit is simply unmissable
facebook
twitter
January 22, 2018 11:56 AM IST
Hrithik Roshan and the Roshan family grace the musical tribute concert Roshan Se Roshan Tak
facebook
twitter
January 21, 2018 06:58 PM IST
Padman promotions: Sonam Kapoor and R Balki distributes sanitary pads among school girls
facebook
twitter
January 21, 2018 03:59 PM IST
Back from Paris, Deepika Padukone dons a stylish look as she smiles at the paparazzi
facebook
twitter
January 21, 2018 03:48 PM IST
Vidya Balan and her hubby Sidharth Roy Kapoor steps out after a scrumdiddlyumptious lunch at Indigo, Colaba
facebook
twitter
January 21, 2018 03:41 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan leaves for Switzerland in a classy all-black look
facebook
twitter
January 21, 2018 03:35 PM IST
Shraddha Kapoor leaves for Bhopal to shoot for Stree
facebook
twitter
January 21, 2018 03:19 PM IST
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan steals the show at the airport in a gorgeous Sabyasachi saree
facebook
twitter
January 21, 2018 02:56 PM IST
Alia Bhatt looks like a boss while at the airport
facebook
twitter
January 21, 2018 01:09 PM IST
Candid moments from the 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards 2018
facebook
twitter
January 19, 2018 12:27 PM IST
B-Town celebs at Mickey Contractor's MAC Bash
facebook
twitter
January 19, 2018 12:00 PM IST
Shahid Kapoor sports in neon-green shoes post workout
facebook
twitter
January 18, 2018 05:09 PM IST
Back from Qatar, Kareena Kapoor Khan dons a floral-airport look
facebook
twitter
January 18, 2018 04:38 PM IST
After a hard day at School, Aaradhya catches up for lunch with mom and dad