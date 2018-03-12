home/

Huma Qureshi, Karan Johar and Smriti Irani inaugurate FICCI Frames

Photo | March 05, 2018 06:04 PM IST | Manav Manglani
Huma Qureshi, Karan Johar and Smriti Irani inaugurate FICCI Frames
1/8

Huma Qureshi, Karan Johar and Smriti Irani inaugurate FICCI Frames
2/8

Huma Qureshi, Karan Johar and Smriti Irani inaugurate FICCI Frames
3/8

Huma Qureshi, Karan Johar and Smriti Irani inaugurate FICCI Frames
4/8

Huma Qureshi, Karan Johar and Smriti Irani inaugurate FICCI Frames
5/8

Huma Qureshi, Karan Johar and Smriti Irani inaugurate FICCI Frames
6/8

Huma Qureshi, Karan Johar and Smriti Irani inaugurate FICCI Frames
7/8

Huma Qureshi, Karan Johar and Smriti Irani inaugurate FICCI Frames
8/8

trending Now

Watch live tv

View All

Recommended Photos