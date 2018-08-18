Home
entertainment
Bollywood
Hollywood
Lifestyle
India
Sports
Photos
Videos
astro
Live Tv
Home
Entertainment
Lifestyle
More
India
Sports
Photos
Videos
astro
Live Tv
home
/
Ibrahim Ali Khan and Aarav Bhatia's night out, Main Khiladi Tu Anari gen next
Photo | August 18, 2018 11:25 AM IST |
Prajakta Ajgaonkar
1
/5
Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, was spotted outside a popular cafe in Mumbai.
2
/5
He wasn't alone as Akshay Kumar's son, Aarav Bhatia, was spotted as well.
3
/5
The boys were there to attend Siya Lulla's birthday bash.
4
/5
Well, these youngsters hanging together takes us back to the days when their fathers acted in Main Khiladi Tu Anari.
5
/5
We wonder if they will follow suit and provide us with the new version of the superhit flick!
trending
Now
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas engagement: Lovebirds make it official, friends from Bollywood react
Sivakarthikeyan’s next to feature aliens?
Priyanka Chopra may have walked out of Salman Khan’s Bharat, but Arpita Khan Sharma still walked in for her roka
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Engagement: Celeb wishes start to pour in
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Engagement: What were they wearing?!
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Engagement: Priyanka’s father had set the bar high!
Priyanka’s ex Shahid Kapoor has this advice for Nick Jonas, Bollywood style
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas engagement: Madhu Chopra's words of wisdom for her first born
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas engagement: Roka ceremony takes off!
Ibrahim Ali Khan and Aarav Bhatia's night out, Main Khiladi Tu Anari gen next
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas engagement: Parineeti Chopra returns to the bay for the ceremony
It’s all about the rock as Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas go on a dinner date
Rajinikanth's upcoming action-drama by Karthik Subbaraj now has a leading lady!
Bigg Boss and Roadies champ Prince Narula turns snake charmer!
Is Aishwarya Rai the reason Salman Khan walked out of Dhoom 4?
Deepika Padukone out of Forbes’ highest paid actresses list, Scarlett Johansson at number one
Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania gets So You Think You Can Dance contestants grooving
Nick Jonas and parents arrive in Mumbai, but where are the other Jonas bros?
12 Years a Slave director Steve McQueen to receive the BAFTA honour
Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi title track: Two Happys are here to create a lot of confusion
Britney Spears' legal dispute turns more Toxic, asked to cough up $110,000
Parsi New Year 2018: Films that broke the Bawa cliché in Bollywood
While Nick Jonas preps for his engagement, bro Joe Jonas consoles his PMS-ing GF!
Cherie Anushka Sharma’s airport look is peppy with fringe benefits
Watch
live tv
View All
Recommended
Photos
facebook
twitter
August 18, 2018 03:41 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra may have walked out of Salman Khan’s Bharat, but Arpita Khan Sharma still walked in for her roka
facebook
twitter
August 18, 2018 11:18 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas engagement: Parineeti Chopra returns to the bay for the ceremony
facebook
twitter
August 17, 2018 11:21 PM IST
Dharma debutants Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday step out for a date
facebook
twitter
August 17, 2018 11:03 PM IST
It’s all about the rock as Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas go on a dinner date
facebook
twitter
August 17, 2018 10:51 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut’s mental dress got us stalking!
facebook
twitter
August 17, 2018 04:52 PM IST
Parsi New Year 2018: Films that broke the Bawa cliché in Bollywood
facebook
twitter
August 17, 2018 04:02 PM IST
Cherie Anushka Sharma’s airport look is peppy with fringe benefits
facebook
twitter
August 17, 2018 11:08 AM IST
From Shah Rukh Khan to Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Manisha Koirala’s birthday bash was a starry affair
facebook
twitter
August 17, 2018 01:31 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra engagement: Bae Nick Jonas and parents glide in for the big occasion
facebook
twitter
August 16, 2018 11:31 PM IST
Nawazuddin Siddiqui ups his style game at the airport
facebook
twitter
August 16, 2018 11:00 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan's latest airport look will captivate all your attention!
facebook
twitter
August 16, 2018 10:03 PM IST
John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John slide with style in the 40th anniversary screening of Grease
facebook
twitter
August 16, 2018 09:23 PM IST
Fake or real: When Television babes went under the knife, quite evidently!
facebook
twitter
August 16, 2018 07:57 PM IST
Helicopter Eela: Kajol stuns in her pastel-blue outfit as she steps out for promotions
facebook
twitter
August 16, 2018 02:13 PM IST
Happy Birthday Madonna: The singer who stylishly turned global fashion icon
facebook
twitter
August 15, 2018 03:45 PM IST
Here's a tri-coloured Taimur with his tiny but mighty salute to the nation!
facebook
twitter
August 14, 2018 08:33 PM IST
Madhubala or Madhuri Dixit? You decide!
facebook
twitter
August 14, 2018 05:32 PM IST
Varun Dhawan’s post workout wear is infused with Independence Day vibes
facebook
twitter
August 14, 2018 03:27 PM IST
Baby's day out! Inaaya strolls like a little queen bee
facebook
twitter
August 14, 2018 02:43 PM IST
Rise and shine just like Alia Bhatt did in this red outfit
facebook
twitter
August 13, 2018 08:50 PM IST
Gold promotions: Mouni Roy's love-ly affair makes Akshay Kumar look lukewarm
facebook
twitter
August 13, 2018 07:03 PM IST
Sridevi’s 55th birth anniversary: Boney, Janhvi and Khushi head to Delhi for this special event
facebook
twitter
August 13, 2018 06:35 PM IST
Sui Dhaaga trailer launch: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma’s threads are anything but 'Made In India'