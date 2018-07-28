home/

ICW 2018: Shilpa Shetty oozes oomph in a metallic ensemble

Photo | July 28, 2018 11:56 AM IST | Rushabh Dhruv
The Sunday binge babe, Shilpa Shetty Kundra charmed everyone as the showstopper for fashion designer Amit Aggarwal’s collection on the third day of the India Couture Week 2018.
Amit draped her in a gorgeous plum dress that was inspired by the traditional saree.
The gorgeous plum outfit complemented Shilpa and her beautiful complexion.
While we're absolutely loving the metallic finesse to the showstopper outfit, it's the train that we're obsessed with.
With a glamorous alter blouse and printed silver motifs on the saree, this contemporary outfit proves why Shilpa is a fashion aficionado.
