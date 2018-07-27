home/

IIFA 2018: Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Kriti Sanon slay at the green carpet

Photo | July 27, 2018 04:06 PM IST | Rushabh Dhruv
1/7

The first on our list is the latest hottest property from tinsel town, Kartik Aaryan looking all dapper.

2/7

The Jhakaas star, Anil Kapoor was all smiles on the green carpet.

3/7

Black is basic! Meet Ayushmann Khurrana who is seen slaying it in white.

4/7

Arjun Kapoor was only among the many who went the geeky way on IIFA 2018 green carpet.

5/7

NAH! Shraddha Kapoor you've missed the fashion mark babe.

6/7

But Kriti Sanon made us go AWW and WOW with her Cinderella ball gown!

7/7

Last but not the least, Rekha stuns us wearing a white saree.

