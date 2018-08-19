Home
entertainment
Bollywood
Hollywood
Lifestyle
India
Sports
Photos
Videos
astro
Live Tv
Home
Entertainment
Lifestyle
More
India
Sports
Photos
Videos
astro
Live Tv
home
/
Inside pics from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas bash that you can't miss
Photo | August 19, 2018 01:00 PM IST |
Prajakta Ajgaonkar
1
/6
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a blast at their engagement bash. Here's a picture of them kissing Nick's parents.
2
/6
Parineeti Chopra poses with the lovely couple.
3
/6
Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra and Arpita Khan Sharma strike a pose with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
4
/6
A cute selfie of Priyanka Chopra with Alia Bhatt and Arpita Khan Sharma.
5
/6
Priyanka and Nick's mothers pose for the perfect picture. Such happy faces!
6
/6
Nick and his mom get clicked!
trending
Now
Amitabh Bachchan is a bundle of nerves as he starts shooting for the 10th season of KBC
F For Fyaar : This Manmarziyaan track has the perfect Punjabi tadka to uplift your mood
Sarkar’s teaser to arrive on 13th September?
Dawood Ibrahim's alleged finance manager, Jabir Moti, detained in London
Guess who handled Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ engagement?
Inside pics from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas bash that you can't miss
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas party with Cardi B on their big night
Nayanthara sets a new opening record with Kolamaavu Kokila (CoCo)
Box Office Battles: Satyameva Jayate takes Gold head on
Vishal's Irumbu Thirai hits the century mark!
Alia Bhatt pulls a Janhvi Kapoor at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' engagement bash
Fans demand Desi Girl from Priyanka and her videshi fiancé Nick!
Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Kemmu pictures that will break the Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas overdose
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were a dream couple at their Roka ceremony
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas engagement: Lovebirds make it official, friends from Bollywood react
Sara Ali Khan to debut with Simmba, Kedarnath pushed to 2019
Is Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam based on the novel Ponniyin Selvan?
Elan presented a car by producers in Kollywood's latest 'gift a car' moment!
It’s a trilingual for Siddharth and GV Prakash's next
Priyanka and Nick engagement: Parineeti Chopra twins in yellow with sis Priyanka
Sivakarthikeyan’s next to feature aliens?
Priyanka Chopra may have walked out of Salman Khan’s Bharat, but Arpita Khan Sharma still walked in for her roka
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Engagement: Celeb wishes start to pour in
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Engagement: What were they wearing?!
Watch
live tv
View All
Recommended
Photos
facebook
twitter
August 18, 2018 11:13 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas engagement party: A dazzling Arpita Khan arrives for the big night
facebook
twitter
August 18, 2018 10:24 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas engagement party: Sis Parineeti Chopra is the first to arrive
facebook
twitter
August 18, 2018 07:35 PM IST
Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Kemmu pictures that will break the Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas overdose
facebook
twitter
August 18, 2018 06:46 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were a dream couple at their Roka ceremony
facebook
twitter
August 18, 2018 05:28 PM IST
Catch all the INSIDE FUN from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Roka ceremony
facebook
twitter
August 18, 2018 04:19 PM IST
Priyanka and Nick engagement: Parineeti Chopra twins in yellow with sis Priyanka
facebook
twitter
August 18, 2018 03:41 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra may have walked out of Salman Khan’s Bharat, but Arpita Khan Sharma still walked in for her roka
facebook
twitter
August 18, 2018 11:25 AM IST
Ibrahim Ali Khan and Aarav Bhatia's night out, Main Khiladi Tu Anari gen next
facebook
twitter
August 18, 2018 11:18 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas engagement: Parineeti Chopra returns to the bay for the ceremony
facebook
twitter
August 17, 2018 11:21 PM IST
Dharma debutants Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday step out for a date
facebook
twitter
August 17, 2018 11:03 PM IST
It’s all about the rock as Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas go on a dinner date
facebook
twitter
August 17, 2018 10:51 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut’s mental dress got us stalking!
facebook
twitter
August 17, 2018 04:52 PM IST
Parsi New Year 2018: Films that broke the Bawa cliché in Bollywood
facebook
twitter
August 17, 2018 04:02 PM IST
Cherie Anushka Sharma’s airport look is peppy with fringe benefits
facebook
twitter
August 17, 2018 11:08 AM IST
From Shah Rukh Khan to Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Manisha Koirala’s birthday bash was a starry affair
facebook
twitter
August 17, 2018 01:31 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra engagement: Bae Nick Jonas and parents glide in for the big occasion
facebook
twitter
August 16, 2018 11:31 PM IST
Nawazuddin Siddiqui ups his style game at the airport
facebook
twitter
August 16, 2018 11:00 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan's latest airport look will captivate all your attention!
facebook
twitter
August 16, 2018 10:03 PM IST
John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John slide with style in the 40th anniversary screening of Grease
facebook
twitter
August 16, 2018 09:23 PM IST
Fake or real: When Television babes went under the knife, quite evidently!
facebook
twitter
August 16, 2018 07:57 PM IST
Helicopter Eela: Kajol stuns in her pastel-blue outfit as she steps out for promotions
facebook
twitter
August 16, 2018 02:13 PM IST
Happy Birthday Madonna: The singer who stylishly turned global fashion icon
facebook
twitter
August 15, 2018 03:45 PM IST
Here's a tri-coloured Taimur with his tiny but mighty salute to the nation!