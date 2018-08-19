home/

Inside pics from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas bash that you can't miss

Photo | August 19, 2018 01:00 PM IST | Prajakta Ajgaonkar
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a blast at their engagement bash. Here's a picture of them kissing Nick's parents.
1/6

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a blast at their engagement bash. Here's a picture of them kissing Nick's parents.

Parineeti Chopra poses with the lovely couple.
2/6

Parineeti Chopra poses with the lovely couple.

Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra and Arpita Khan Sharma strike a pose with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
3/6

Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra and Arpita Khan Sharma strike a pose with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

A cute selfie of Priyanka Chopra with Alia Bhatt and Arpita Khan Sharma.
4/6

A cute selfie of Priyanka Chopra with Alia Bhatt and Arpita Khan Sharma.

Priyanka and Nick's mothers pose for the perfect picture. Such happy faces!
5/6

Priyanka and Nick's mothers pose for the perfect picture. Such happy faces!

Nick and his mom get clicked!
6/6

Nick and his mom get clicked!

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All

Recommended Photos