It was Daddy Aayush Sharma's trailer debut but Ahil Sharma stole the show

Photo | August 06, 2018 05:39 PM IST | Debanu Das
Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma is all set to hit the big screens with Loveratri. The lead stars, Aayush and Warina Hussain, faced the media for the first time on Monday.
Aayush’s superstar brother was present at the event too, to offer the debutants the much needed support.
However, even the presence of Salman Khan didn’t stop Aayush son from stealing the limelight
Aayush’s son Ahil made his presence felt at his dad’s first trailer launch and was a perfect cheerleader anyone could ask for.
The little boy looked smart in his black coat and unlike other kids, paid no attention to the shutterbugs
Ahil was fascinated by the brightly coloured scooter placed at the event and had a whale of a time exploring it.
He finally obliged the paparazzi only after mummy Arpita coaxed him into it.
Ahil loves his toys and it looks like he favours buses – just take a look at what’s in Sohail’s hands.
