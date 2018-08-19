home/

It's a Sunday lunch date done right for alleged couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani

Photo | August 19, 2018 06:03 PM IST | Prajakta Ajgaonkar
It's been a while since we spotted Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani together.
1/6

But, on Sunday afternoon, the rumoured couple were papped together!
2/6

They seemed to be exiting a restaurant post relaxed lunch date.
3/6

In an orange tee and brown pants, Tiger looked cute!
4/6

Pretty as usual, Disha chose a floral dress for the date.
5/6

They may be mum about their relationship status, but we definitely love to see them together!
6/6

