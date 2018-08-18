home/

It’s all about the rock as Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas go on a dinner date

Photo | August 17, 2018 11:03 PM IST | sneha mathew
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are finally spending time with each other after almost two weeks apart. Priyanka’s videshi boyfriend landed in Mumbai last night for their weekend engagement. The two stepped out for dinner on Friday night and we can’t stop stalking. And while Nick held his girl close, he kept his fanny closer.
1/5

It seems like Priyanka is carefully settling her hair here but we’d like to believe she jumped at the opportunity to show her Tiffany ring off. And why not! If you have it, flaunt it.
2/5

Priyanka and Nick are scheduled to get engaged according to Hindu traditions on Saturday morning. We have done enough investigating to know that the morning ceremony is being held right in Priyanka’s home in Juhu.
3/5

But the real party to watch out for will take place in the evening when Priyanka and Nick throw an engagement bash for their family and friends from both sides. Nick’s parents arrived with him on Thursday night and his brothers are expected to join soon.
4/5

Among those expected to dance the night away to celebrate her engagement on Saturday are cousin Parineeti and friends from the industry like Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and many more.
5/5

