Home
entertainment
Bollywood
Hollywood
Lifestyle
India
Sports
Photos
Videos
astro
Live Tv
Home
Entertainment
Lifestyle
More
India
Sports
Photos
Videos
astro
Live Tv
home
/
It’s all about the rock as Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas go on a dinner date
Photo | August 17, 2018 11:03 PM IST |
sneha mathew
1
/5
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are finally spending time with each other after almost two weeks apart. Priyanka’s videshi boyfriend landed in Mumbai last night for their weekend engagement. The two stepped out for dinner on Friday night and we can’t stop stalking. And while Nick held his girl close, he kept his fanny closer.
2
/5
It seems like Priyanka is carefully settling her hair here but we’d like to believe she jumped at the opportunity to show her Tiffany ring off. And why not! If you have it, flaunt it.
3
/5
Priyanka and Nick are scheduled to get engaged according to Hindu traditions on Saturday morning. We have done enough investigating to know that the morning ceremony is being held right in Priyanka’s home in Juhu.
4
/5
But the real party to watch out for will take place in the evening when Priyanka and Nick throw an engagement bash for their family and friends from both sides. Nick’s parents arrived with him on Thursday night and his brothers are expected to join soon.
5
/5
Among those expected to dance the night away to celebrate her engagement on Saturday are cousin Parineeti and friends from the industry like Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and many more.
trending
Now
It’s all about the rock as Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas go on a dinner date
Rajinikanth's upcoming action-drama by Karthik Subbaraj now has a leading lady!
Bigg Boss and Roadies champ Prince Narula turns snake charmer!
Is Aishwarya Rai the reason Salman Khan walked out of Dhoom 4?
Deepika Padukone out of Forbes’ highest paid actresses list, Scarlett Johansson at number one
Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania gets So You Think You Can Dance contestants grooving
Nick Jonas and parents arrive in Mumbai, but where are the other Jonas bros?
12 Years a Slave director Steve McQueen to receive the BAFTA honour
Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi title track: Two Happys are here to create a lot of confusion
Britney Spears' legal dispute turns more Toxic, asked to cough up $110,000
Parsi New Year 2018: Films that broke the Bawa cliché in Bollywood
While Nick Jonas preps for his engagement, bro Joe Jonas consoles his PMS-ing GF!
Cherie Anushka Sharma’s airport look is peppy with fringe benefits
Justin Bieber on Bay-watch as he welcomes the newest bae in the family
Gold Tamba from Batti Gul Meter Chalu: We wasted our 2 mins 37 secs on this song, you don’t
Ranveer Singh has the last laugh as Deepika Padukone rides a roller coaster
Hiphop Tamizha to compose music for Simbu - Sundar C's next
Sania Mirza reminisces her wins at Asian Games; unable to compete for the first time
Challenge for a cause: Actor Siddharth launches #KeralaDonationChallenge for flood relief
Kylie Jenner birthday extensions are blonde and it cost a bomb
Priyanka Chopra gears up for engagement in Bharat, Katrina Kaif flies out to shoot for Bharat
From Shah Rukh Khan to Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Manisha Koirala’s birthday bash was a starry affair
Sailing with the Kardashians! Kim Kardashian and kids enjoy a day out on a yacht
Shah Rukh Khan remembers Atal Bihari Vajpayee: I have lost a part of my childhood
Watch
live tv
View All
Recommended
Photos
facebook
twitter
August 17, 2018 11:21 PM IST
Dharma debutants Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday step out for a date
facebook
twitter
August 17, 2018 10:51 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut’s mental dress got us stalking!
facebook
twitter
August 17, 2018 04:52 PM IST
Parsi New Year 2018: Films that broke the Bawa cliché in Bollywood
facebook
twitter
August 17, 2018 04:02 PM IST
Cherie Anushka Sharma’s airport look is peppy with fringe benefits
facebook
twitter
August 17, 2018 11:08 AM IST
From Shah Rukh Khan to Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Manisha Koirala’s birthday bash was a starry affair
facebook
twitter
August 17, 2018 01:31 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra engagement: Bae Nick Jonas and parents glide in for the big occasion
facebook
twitter
August 16, 2018 11:31 PM IST
Nawazuddin Siddiqui ups his style game at the airport
facebook
twitter
August 16, 2018 11:00 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan's latest airport look will captivate all your attention!
facebook
twitter
August 16, 2018 10:03 PM IST
John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John slide with style in the 40th anniversary screening of Grease
facebook
twitter
August 16, 2018 09:23 PM IST
Fake or real: When Television babes went under the knife, quite evidently!
facebook
twitter
August 16, 2018 07:57 PM IST
Helicopter Eela: Kajol stuns in her pastel-blue outfit as she steps out for promotions
facebook
twitter
August 16, 2018 02:13 PM IST
Happy Birthday Madonna: The singer who stylishly turned global fashion icon
facebook
twitter
August 15, 2018 03:45 PM IST
Here's a tri-coloured Taimur with his tiny but mighty salute to the nation!
facebook
twitter
August 14, 2018 08:33 PM IST
Madhubala or Madhuri Dixit? You decide!
facebook
twitter
August 14, 2018 05:32 PM IST
Varun Dhawan’s post workout wear is infused with Independence Day vibes
facebook
twitter
August 14, 2018 03:27 PM IST
Baby's day out! Inaaya strolls like a little queen bee
facebook
twitter
August 14, 2018 02:43 PM IST
Rise and shine just like Alia Bhatt did in this red outfit
facebook
twitter
August 13, 2018 08:50 PM IST
Gold promotions: Mouni Roy's love-ly affair makes Akshay Kumar look lukewarm
facebook
twitter
August 13, 2018 07:03 PM IST
Sridevi’s 55th birth anniversary: Boney, Janhvi and Khushi head to Delhi for this special event
facebook
twitter
August 13, 2018 06:35 PM IST
Sui Dhaaga trailer launch: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma’s threads are anything but 'Made In India'
facebook
twitter
August 13, 2018 05:16 PM IST
Rani Mukerji hoists the Tricolour at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne!
facebook
twitter
August 13, 2018 09:41 AM IST
Sara Ali Khan refuses to part with her ethnic game on her birthday
facebook
twitter
August 13, 2018 09:27 AM IST
Sridevi's birth anniversary: A perfect mother to Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor