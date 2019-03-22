Friday, March 22nd 2019
English
Nick Jonas
Narendra Modi
Priyanka Gandhi
Shah Rukh Khan
Lady Gaga
Virat Kohli
Anushka Sharma
Hardik Pandya
Alia Bhatt
Padma Awards 2019
Kalank
Varun Dhawan
Shah Rukh Khan
Ranveer Singh
Alia Bhatt
Gully Boy
Whatsapp
Get the hottest gossip
Messenger
Get in touch with our Chatbot
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
LIFESTYLE
COVER STORY
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
PODCASTS
ASTRO
BUSINESS
POLITICS
BUZZ
LIVE TV
6
/
6
entertainment
Jacqueline Fernandez, Ishaan Khatter and more turn up to celebrate Guneet Monga's Oscars' win
Nikita Thakkar
March 22 2019, 11.05 am
back
Aparshakti Khurrana
Fatima Sana Shaikh
Guneet Monga
Ishaan Khatter
Jacqueline Fernandez
Kiran Rao
Parties
photos
Sanya Malhotra.
next
Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 follows Viswasam and Petta in the Kollywood hit list this year
within
Prabhu Deva and Tamannaah starrer Devi 2's release date postponed
Jeremy Renner and the original Avengers have a message for Thanos
IPL 2019: Aamir Khan roped in to endorse three brands ahead of the cricketing league
Asianet Film Awards 2019: Trisha stuns yet again in a black saree; pics go viral
DJ Snake’s Holi concert in Mumbai sees Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi, Gauri Khan in attendance
Suriya launches first look posters of Vivekh's Vellai Pookal, the film is all set for April 19 release
ALSO READ
How 'Shallow'! Are those Lady Gaga's lipstick marks on Bradley Cooper's chin?
Oscars 2019: Lady Gaga enjoys the linkup rumours with Bradley Cooper
Oscars 2019: Irina Shayk reacts to Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's intimate performance