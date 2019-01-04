image
Saturday, January 5th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Jahnvi Kapoor's fusion avatar at the airport is a style lesson for every girl!

entertainment

Jahnvi Kapoor's fusion avatar at the airport is a style lesson for every girl!

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   January 04 2019, 11.21 pm
back
airportBollywooddesiEntertainmentFusionjanhvi kapoorJanhvi Kapoor fashionJanhvi Kapoor Stylepappedphotos
nextTFPC explains the upcoming release rush in Kollywood
ALSO READ

Dulquer Salmaan, Ishaan Khatter, Aayush Sharma; Here's the list of best debutants of 2018

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s reaction to Janhvi Kapoor’s dating life is how any desi parent would react!

Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif: Bollywood actresses’ calendar in 2019