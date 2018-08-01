home/

Janhvi Kapoor: Bollywood's beautiful belle flaunts her belly button

Photo | August 01, 2018 12:49 PM IST | Darshana Devi
The Kapoor family united over dinner last evening. Flaunting her belly button with a cropped white top and a pair of bell-bottom denims, Janhvi was the star.
Her recently released Dhadak has garnered praises from many and it has also made an impressive mark at the box office.
Daddy Boney Kapoor was a part of this dinner outing too.
It looked like the family had gathered to celebrate the success of Dhadak.
But it was actually Janhvi's BFF Tanisha Santoshi, daughter of Rajkumar Santoshi’s, birthday.
Janhvi's sister Khushi Kapoor looked smoking hot in her cropped tube-top and a pair of high-waisted pants. The glam-doll is definitely turning out to be the next big fashionista of Bollywood.
